    Edwards AFB elementary schools officially re-open

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Maygan Straight 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Two elementary schools were officially re-opened for education following a ribbon cutting ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 13. (Air Force video by Maygan Straight)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 23:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811053
    VIRIN: 210813-F-DH501-9001
    Filename: DOD_108528690
    Length: 00:26:55
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Edwards AFB elementary schools officially re-open, by SrA Maygan Straight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Edwards AFB MOMC
    Public Schools on Military Installations
    PSMI
    Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation

