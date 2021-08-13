Two elementary schools were officially re-opened for education following a ribbon cutting ceremony at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 13. (Air Force video by Maygan Straight)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 23:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|811053
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-DH501-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108528690
|Length:
|00:26:55
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Edwards AFB elementary schools officially re-open, by SrA Maygan Straight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Edwards AFB elementary schools officially re-open
LEAVE A COMMENT