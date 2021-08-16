Yakima Strike 21 - Wet Gap Crossing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army 555th Engineer Brigade, operating out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, joined by U.S. Army Reserve components from across the Pacific Northwest, conducted a wet gap crossing exercise on the Columbia River as part of Yakima Strike 21 at Yakima Training Center in Washington, August 16-17, 2021. Wet gap crossings are a critical engineer task, enabling U.S. forces to provide maximum support to both military and humanitarian mobility operations. Partnering units during the exercise included the 321st Engineer Battalion; the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment; the 671st Multi-Role Bridging Company; the 374th Sapper Company; the 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company; the 170th Military Police Company and the 511th Engineer Dive Detachment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Weaver)