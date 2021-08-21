Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 26 and USS Arlington Conduct Flight Operations Off The Coast of Haiti

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210821-N-PC065-2145
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 21, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 conduct flight operations aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) as the ship arrives in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations off the coast of Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    DSCA
    Haiti
    USAID
    Arlington
    Humanitarian Aid
    HSC 26
    JTFHAITI-2021

