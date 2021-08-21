210821-N-PC065-2145
CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 21, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 conduct flight operations aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) as the ship arrives in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations off the coast of Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811043
|VIRIN:
|210821-N-PC045-2145
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108528452
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HSC 26 and USS Arlington Conduct Flight Operations Off The Coast of Haiti, by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT