HSC 26 and USS Arlington Conduct Flight Operations Off The Coast of Haiti

210821-N-PC065-2145

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 21, 2021) -- Sailors assigned to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 conduct flight operations aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) as the ship arrives in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations off the coast of Haiti, Aug. 21, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)