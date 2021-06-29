Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AStRA Pitch Brings New Ideas to the Forefront

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Video by John Higgins 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    The U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) took this method a step further with their Army Strategic Rapid Acquisition (AStRA) competition by asking two questions: What if you had to explain something before you even started and what if the duck could talk back?

    The xTech RCCTO AStRA Competition, which began in May and is now moving towards contract award, was open to companies and academic institutions who wanted to share their best ideas for emerging military technology, with the ultimate goal of putting the most promising capabilities on contract for rapid delivery.

    Companies responded to a call for White Paper submissions through either the Army xTech or beta.Sam.gov websites. Those selected moved on to Phase 2 presented their pitches at the Georgia Technical Research Institute (GTRI) headquarters in Atlanta to a panel of expert judges during the week of June 28.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811028
    VIRIN: 210629-O-VE095-135
    Filename: DOD_108528300
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AStRA Pitch Brings New Ideas to the Forefront, by John Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AStRA
    GTRI
    PEO I&EWS
    RCCTO

