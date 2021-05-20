96th Test Wing Virtual Update - 20 May 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During this update Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, plugs developmental and operational test execution at Exercise Northern Edge in Alaska and talks about the DoD's revised mask policy, and the hierarchy of health protection measure we use to continue to keep Eglin a place the virus doesn't spread.