During this update Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, plugs developmental and operational test execution at Exercise Northern Edge in Alaska and talks about the DoD's revised mask policy, and the hierarchy of health protection measure we use to continue to keep Eglin a place the virus doesn't spread.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 14:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|810959
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-DH002-0050
|PIN:
|50
|Filename:
|DOD_108527986
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 96th Test Wing Virtual Update - 20 May 2021, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
