    This is Ford Class

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Guth and Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, Commander, Carrier Strike Group TWELVE, introduces himself to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) crew and stakeholders. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard in support of her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zach Guth)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810955
    VIRIN: 210818-N-DN657-0001
    Filename: DOD_108527963
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: US

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    CSG12

