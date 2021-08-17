Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, Commander, Carrier Strike Group TWELVE, introduces himself to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) crew and stakeholders. Ford is in port Newport News Shipyard in support of her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zach Guth)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 14:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810955
|VIRIN:
|210818-N-DN657-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108527963
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, This is Ford Class, by SA Zachary Guth and PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
