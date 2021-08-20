332 Air Expeditionary Wing forward deployed Airmen support operations aiding evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810950
|VIRIN:
|210820-F-DU706-002
|PIN:
|210820
|Filename:
|DOD_108527855
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 332 AEW support evacuation operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
