    Marines monitor air traffic at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit monitor air traffic control from the runway of Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 22. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO), in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810940
    VIRIN: 210822-M-AH667-1002
    PIN: 210822
    Filename: DOD_108527708
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: KABUL, AF 

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    This work, Marines monitor air traffic at Hamid Karzai International Airport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    NEO
    Afghanevacuation
    JTF-CR

