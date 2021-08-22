Marines monitor air traffic at Hamid Karzai International Airport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit monitor air traffic control from the runway of Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 22. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO), in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)