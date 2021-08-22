U.S. Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit monitor air traffic control from the runway of Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 22. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO), in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810940
|VIRIN:
|210822-M-AH667-1002
|PIN:
|210822
|Filename:
|DOD_108527708
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, Marines monitor air traffic at Hamid Karzai International Airport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
