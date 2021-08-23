USAG Rheinland-Pfalz supports Operation Allies Refuge (with CG)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810938" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is supporting the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Ramstein Air Base, Germany for Operations Allies Refuge. But, what does that entail? Our Command Sergeant Major has been on point since the effort started and knows what the garrison is accomplishing to the Nth detail. Watch this video to find out more how USAG RP and Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe are serving in this role.