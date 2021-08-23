Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz supports Operation Allies Refuge (with CG)

    GERMANY

    08.23.2021

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is supporting the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Ramstein Air Base, Germany for Operations Allies Refuge. But, what does that entail? Our Command Sergeant Major has been on point since the effort started and knows what the garrison is accomplishing to the Nth detail. Watch this video to find out more how USAG RP and Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe are serving in this role.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 12:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810938
    VIRIN: 210823-O-SK857-690
    Filename: DOD_108527670
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    alliesrefuge

