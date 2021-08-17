TRADOC G1/4 leadership explain the TRADOC student internship volunteer program within TRADOC's G-1/4 Civilian Human Resources Directorate. The program offers young professionals development opportunities and benefits within their career. Interns are exposed to the TRADOC brand, grow in their skill sets, offer fresh perspectives, provide general diversity, and bring great value to TRADOC.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 10:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810931
|VIRIN:
|210823-A-A4411-0039
|PIN:
|100184
|Filename:
|DOD_108527585
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Internship Program Overview, by William Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
