    TRADOC Internship Program Overview

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by William Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    TRADOC G1/4 leadership explain the TRADOC student internship volunteer program within TRADOC's G-1/4 Civilian Human Resources Directorate. The program offers young professionals development opportunities and benefits within their career. Interns are exposed to the TRADOC brand, grow in their skill sets, offer fresh perspectives, provide general diversity, and bring great value to TRADOC.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 10:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810931
    VIRIN: 210823-A-A4411-0039
    PIN: 100184
    Filename: DOD_108527585
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

