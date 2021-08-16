Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT Commanding Officer's Guidance 2021

    ITALY

    08.16.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Capt. Joseph Harder, Commanding Officer, NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central provides a brief pre-view of his initial Commanding Officer Guidance after assuming command May 11, 2021. The full text of the guidance and additional information will be released August 27.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: IT

