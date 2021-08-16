Capt. Joseph Harder, Commanding Officer, NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central provides a brief pre-view of his initial Commanding Officer Guidance after assuming command May 11, 2021. The full text of the guidance and additional information will be released August 27.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 10:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810918
|VIRIN:
|210816-N-QE928-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108527518
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Commanding Officer's Guidance 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT