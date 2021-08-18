Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Connection Episode 11 (Aug 2021)

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this jam packed episode we take a look at a new Non-Commissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum New York, a partnership that is being built between our Europe District and U.S. Army Garrison Italy. The Charleston District is deepening the harbor to be the deepest on the East Coast. The Nashville District works to protect slave graves, while our Buffalo District is working to keep non-native Flowering Rush under control. The Engineering Research and Development Center is working with universities to study how to handle algal blooms. We have safety tips for boating near dams, as well as camping during severe weather. Our St. Paul District is using new fee machines at many of its recreational areas, and the Los Angeles District is reminding people that off-roading at the Deep Creek Spillway near Apple Valley California is not allowed. Our Tulsa District help emergency operations training, while the Trans-Atlantic Division's active duty military members tried out the new Army Combat Fitness Test. And finally, the Cold Regions Research Engineering Lab celebrates its 60th anniversary.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 810915
    Filename: DOD_108527490
    Length: 00:38:28
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Corps Connection Episode 11 (Aug 2021), by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Military Construction
    Civil Works

