Corps Connection Episode 11 (Aug 2021)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810915" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this jam packed episode we take a look at a new Non-Commissioned Officer Academy at Fort Drum New York, a partnership that is being built between our Europe District and U.S. Army Garrison Italy. The Charleston District is deepening the harbor to be the deepest on the East Coast. The Nashville District works to protect slave graves, while our Buffalo District is working to keep non-native Flowering Rush under control. The Engineering Research and Development Center is working with universities to study how to handle algal blooms. We have safety tips for boating near dams, as well as camping during severe weather. Our St. Paul District is using new fee machines at many of its recreational areas, and the Los Angeles District is reminding people that off-roading at the Deep Creek Spillway near Apple Valley California is not allowed. Our Tulsa District help emergency operations training, while the Trans-Atlantic Division's active duty military members tried out the new Army Combat Fitness Test. And finally, the Cold Regions Research Engineering Lab celebrates its 60th anniversary.

