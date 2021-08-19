Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFPIMS ArticleCS Dashboard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar covers how the ArticleCS Dashboard works with the Article CS module and how you can use it to customize pages across a site. The ArticleCS Dashboard provides a way to display all article types in creative and useful ways that helps site visitors navigate to exactly the information they're looking for.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810913
    VIRIN: 210819-O-KS391-381
    Filename: DOD_108527484
    Length: 00:52:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFPIMS ArticleCS Dashboard, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFPIMS
    Article CS
    Dashboard
    ArticleCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT