Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Danish 2nd Armored Infantry trains at Grafenwoehr Training Area

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.19.2021

    Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford 

    7th Army Training Command

    Danish Soldiers within Danish army's 2nd Armored Infantry Battalion participated in a live-fire exercise Wild Leopard Aug. 19 2021, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The purpose of the exercise is to train platoon and company sized infantry forces together in wooded and urban terrain. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 08:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810900
    VIRIN: 210819-A-NJ170-996
    Filename: DOD_108527368
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Danish 2nd Armored Infantry trains at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by PFC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Danish Army
    STRONGERTOGETHER
    Wild Leopard
    2nd Armored Infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT