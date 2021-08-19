Danish Soldiers within Danish army's 2nd Armored Infantry Battalion participated in a live-fire exercise Wild Leopard Aug. 19 2021, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The purpose of the exercise is to train platoon and company sized infantry forces together in wooded and urban terrain. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 08:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810900
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-NJ170-996
|Filename:
|DOD_108527368
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Danish 2nd Armored Infantry trains at Grafenwoehr Training Area, by PFC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT