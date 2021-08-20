Portland Metro Levee System Feasibility Study Chiefs Report Signing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810898" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On August 20, 2021, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, signed a Chief’s Report proposing the recommended plan from the Portland Metro Levee System Feasibility Study be considered for authorization by Congress. The recommended plan seeks to address inconsistencies within the 27 miles of federally authorized levees system to provide more uniform flood risk, especially in areas with high levels of at-risk residential populations and those that meet the definitions for environmental justice considerations. If Congress chooses to authorize the project, it would be included in a future Waters Resources Development Act legislation. Separate legislation would be needed to fund construction of the project.