    Portland Metro Levee System Feasibility Study Chiefs Report Signing

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    On August 20, 2021, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, signed a Chief’s Report proposing the recommended plan from the Portland Metro Levee System Feasibility Study be considered for authorization by Congress. The recommended plan seeks to address inconsistencies within the 27 miles of federally authorized levees system to provide more uniform flood risk, especially in areas with high levels of at-risk residential populations and those that meet the definitions for environmental justice considerations. If Congress chooses to authorize the project, it would be included in a future Waters Resources Development Act legislation. Separate legislation would be needed to fund construction of the project.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 09:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810898
    VIRIN: 210820-A-OI229-658
    Filename: DOD_108527301
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 

    USACE
    Levees
    Flood Risk
    Civil Works

