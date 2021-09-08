Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 21: Marine Combat Engineers participate in Landmine Disposal Exercise

    THAILAND

    08.09.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Marine Combat Engineers from Bridge Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participated in a landmine disposal exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 21 in Surin Province, Thailand from Aug. 5-11, 2021. Royal Thai and American Armed Forces worked together during the exercise to conduct landmine disposal operations, render-safe procedure training and partnered medical response trauma training. This exercise is aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Mine Action Program, which assists partnered nations affected by landmines, explosive remnants of war, and the hazardous effects of unexploded ordnance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 00:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810873
    VIRIN: 210809-F-XW241-763
    Filename: DOD_108526835
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 21: Marine Combat Engineers participate in Landmine Disposal Exercise, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    9th ESB
    Humanitarian Mine Action
    CG21
    Landmine Disposal Exercise
    LMDX

