Marine Combat Engineers from Bridge Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participated in a landmine disposal exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 21 in Surin Province, Thailand from Aug. 5-11, 2021. Royal Thai and American Armed Forces worked together during the exercise to conduct landmine disposal operations, render-safe procedure training and partnered medical response trauma training. This exercise is aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Mine Action Program, which assists partnered nations affected by landmines, explosive remnants of war, and the hazardous effects of unexploded ordnance.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 00:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810873
|VIRIN:
|210809-F-XW241-763
|Filename:
|DOD_108526835
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 21: Marine Combat Engineers participate in Landmine Disposal Exercise, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
