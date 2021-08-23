Women’s Equality Day Feature - SFC Darlene Terminel

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of celebrating the nation's annual observance of Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, Camp Zama is highlighting several women this month.

This week, we’re recognizing Sgt. 1st Class Darlene Terminel, Operations NCOIC, assigned to Public Health Activity – Japan. Terminel talks about what has inspired her to serve as a Soldier for 18 years and counting, and her thoughts on how the Army has made progress in promoting equality for women Soldiers.

