SGT Tyler Jones, Blackhawk Crew Chief; South Dakota Army National Guard

SGT Tyler Jones talks about his day to day experience as a Blackhawk Crew Chief with Charlie Co. 1-189th Aviation Brigade
Paste this code in your description to automatically clear the video from copywrite claim on music contained in this video.
ZBPTIEXXKLYZSRPG
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 18:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810867
|VIRIN:
|210614-A-WX003-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108526613
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|RAPID CITY, SD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT