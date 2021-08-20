Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, deployed with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, arrives at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, in support of Afghanistan evacuation, Aug. 21, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)
|08.20.2021
|08.22.2021 18:48
|B-Roll
|810865
|210821-F-IG885-7002
|DOD_108526596
|00:01:59
|AF
|14
|14
