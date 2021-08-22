Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs injured woman from Les Cayes, Haiti

    LES CAYES, HAITI

    08.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew lands in Les Cayes, Haiti, to medevac an injured citizen of Haiti to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810861
    VIRIN: 210822-G-ZP826-205
    Filename: DOD_108526562
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: LES CAYES, HT 

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured woman from Les Cayes, Haiti, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

