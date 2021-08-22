A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew lands in Les Cayes, Haiti, to medevac an injured citizen of Haiti to a higher level of care in Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 22, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810861
|VIRIN:
|210822-G-ZP826-205
|Filename:
|DOD_108526562
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|LES CAYES, HT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard medevacs injured woman from Les Cayes, Haiti, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT