Sgt. Michael Severin and Sgt. Dereck Swain with Charlie Company 1-189th conduct hoist training to enhance their capabilities in rescuing injured soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 14:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|810851
|VIRIN:
|210617-A-WX003-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108526534
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|GURNSEY, WY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hoist training on Blackhawk Helicopters; Golden Coyote 2021, by SSG Daniel Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
