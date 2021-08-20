Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Commanding Officer Capt. Dianna Wolfson is joined by Dr. Julia Cheringal, Public Health Emergency Officer at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, to answer questions regarding COVID-19, vaccinations, and what NNSY employees can do to best protect themselves and others against the virus.
Video and Graphics by Greg Boyd, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170
Written by Kristi Britt, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Public Affairs Specialist, Code 1160
|08.20.2021
|08.22.2021 21:14
|Interviews
|810848
|210820-N-UN268-380
|DOD_108526498
|00:12:01
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|1
|1
This work, COVID Q and A - With Capt. Dianna Wolfson and Dr. Julia Cheringal, by Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
