Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COVID Q and A - With Capt. Dianna Wolfson and Dr. Julia Cheringal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Commanding Officer Capt. Dianna Wolfson is joined by Dr. Julia Cheringal, Public Health Emergency Officer at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, to answer questions regarding COVID-19, vaccinations, and what NNSY employees can do to best protect themselves and others against the virus.

    We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!

    #OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis

    Video and Graphics by Greg Boyd, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170

    Written by Kristi Britt, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Public Affairs Specialist, Code 1160

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 21:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 810848
    VIRIN: 210820-N-UN268-380
    Filename: DOD_108526498
    Length: 00:12:01
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Q and A - With Capt. Dianna Wolfson and Dr. Julia Cheringal, by Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT