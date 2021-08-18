Rakkasans conduct railhead operations in preparation for SEDRE

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have spent the last few weeks conducting railhead operations at the Fort Campbell Railhead as part of their encompassing mission of executing a Sea Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise and then completing their rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.