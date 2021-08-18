Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rakkasans conduct railhead operations in preparation for SEDRE

    KY, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Courtesy Video

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have spent the last few weeks conducting railhead operations at the Fort Campbell Railhead as part of their encompassing mission of executing a Sea Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise and then completing their rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810845
    VIRIN: 210818-A-CT809-914
    Filename: DOD_108526495
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: KY, US

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    101st
    Rail
    USTRANSCOM
    SEDRE

