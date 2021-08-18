Rakkasans conduct railhead operations in preparation for SEDRE

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have spent the last few weeks conducting railhead operations at the Fort Campbell Railhead as part of their encompassing mission of executing a Sea Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise and then completing their rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 15:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810845
|VIRIN:
|210818-A-CT809-914
|Filename:
|DOD_108526495
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
