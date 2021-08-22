Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Soldiers Prepare Living Areas for Afghan Evacuees

    GRAFENWOHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.22.2021

    Video by Spc. Ryan Barnes 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    B-Roll footage of Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade preparing tents and beds for the in case evacuees from Afghanistan are sent to Grafenwohr, Germany on Aug. 22, 2021. U.S. Army Europe and Africa is working hand-in-hand with host nations, the joint force and interagency partners to provide temporary lodging, medical and logistical support as part of Operation Allies Refuge.
    Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan.
    Qualified evacuees will receive support, such as temporary lodging, food, medical screening and treatment and more, while housed at the Rhein Ordnance Barracks (Kaiserslautern), Germany, and Grafenwoehr, Germany, in preparation for onward movements to their final destinations.
    This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghan citizens who have helped the United States, and provides them essential support at secure locations, where they and their families can complete the SIV process safely.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 12:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810842
    VIRIN: 210822-A-BJ454-874
    Filename: DOD_108526429
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BY, DE 

    This work, 41st Soldiers Prepare Living Areas for Afghan Evacuees, by SPC Ryan Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

