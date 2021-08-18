Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 301st Airlift Squadron prepare to board a C-17 Globemaster III, Aug. 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California.
The 349th Air Mobility Wing is providing rapid global mobility to assist the U.S. State Department in the safe evacuation of Americans and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Dennis S. Santarinala)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 18:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810840
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-ZW472-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108526422
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 349 AMW supports the Afghanistan evacuation, by Dennis Santarinala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT