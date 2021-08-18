Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    349 AMW supports the Afghanistan evacuation

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Dennis Santarinala 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 301st Airlift Squadron prepare to board a C-17 Globemaster III, Aug. 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California.
    The 349th Air Mobility Wing is providing rapid global mobility to assist the U.S. State Department in the safe evacuation of Americans and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Dennis S. Santarinala)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 18:48
    afrc
    afghanistan
    349 AMW
    reserveready
    operation allies refuge
    afghanevacuation

