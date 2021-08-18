349 AMW supports the Afghanistan evacuation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Reserve Citizen Airmen from the 301st Airlift Squadron prepare to board a C-17 Globemaster III, Aug. 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California.

The 349th Air Mobility Wing is providing rapid global mobility to assist the U.S. State Department in the safe evacuation of Americans and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force video by Dennis S. Santarinala)