Forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong 2021 *B-Roll*

AH-1Z Vipers and MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, drop off Marines and refuel at the forward arming and refueling point in Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug 21, 2021. FARPs contribute to the validation of MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities and through their shared commitment, are ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)