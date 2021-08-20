Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong 2021 *B-Roll*

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.20.2021

    Video by Cpl. Sarah Taggett 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    AH-1Z Vipers and MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, drop off Marines and refuel at the forward arming and refueling point in Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug 21, 2021. FARPs contribute to the validation of MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities and through their shared commitment, are ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 08:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810835
    VIRIN: 210822-M-YH254-1001
    Filename: DOD_108526286
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong 2021 *B-Roll*, by Cpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FARP
    AH-1Z Viper
    MV-22B Osprey
    EABO
    MRF-D 21.2
    Koolendong 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT