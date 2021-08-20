AH-1Z Vipers and MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, drop off Marines and refuel at the forward arming and refueling point in Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug 21, 2021. FARPs contribute to the validation of MRF-D’s and the Australian Defence Force’s ability to conduct expeditionary advanced base operations with combined innovative capabilities and through their shared commitment, are ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah E. Taggett)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 08:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810835
|VIRIN:
|210822-M-YH254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108526286
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, Forward arming and refueling point during Exercise Koolendong 2021 *B-Roll*, by Cpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
