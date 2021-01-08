U.S. Marines with 1st Landing Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group and U.S. Navy Sailors from the USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312) offload equipment from the USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312)as part of Exercise Freedom Banner at Naval Base Guam Aug. 1, 2021. Freedom Banner is a unique opportunity for 1st Marine Logistics Group to conduct a strategic mobility exercise in a maritime environment and for I Marine Expeditionary Force to refine Advanced Naval Base and Expeditionary Advanced Base concepts.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 03:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810832
|VIRIN:
|210731-M-AI445-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108526109
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines Move Equipment From The USNS Dahl As Part Of Exercise Freedom Banner, by LCpl Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
