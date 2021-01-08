Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Move Equipment From The USNS Dahl As Part Of Exercise Freedom Banner

    GUAM

    08.01.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aldo Sessarego 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Landing Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group and U.S. Navy Sailors from the USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312) offload equipment from the USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312)as part of Exercise Freedom Banner at Naval Base Guam Aug. 1, 2021. Freedom Banner is a unique opportunity for 1st Marine Logistics Group to conduct a strategic mobility exercise in a maritime environment and for I Marine Expeditionary Force to refine Advanced Naval Base and Expeditionary Advanced Base concepts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 03:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810832
    VIRIN: 210731-M-AI445-1001
    Filename: DOD_108526109
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Move Equipment From The USNS Dahl As Part Of Exercise Freedom Banner, by LCpl Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    PacificFleet
    JointForce
    LSE21
    ForceDesign2030
    Freedom Banner 21

