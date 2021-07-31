U.S. Marines Offload Equipment From the John P. Murpha (LPD 26) as Part of Exercise Freedom Banner

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810831" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Landing Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group offload equipment from the USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) as part of Exercise Freedom Banner at Naval Base Guam July. 31, 2021. Freedom Banner is a unique opportunity for 1st Marine Logistics Group to conduct a strategic mobility exercise in a maritime environment and for I Marine Expeditionary Force to refine Advanced Naval Base and Expeditionary Advanced Base concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aldo Sessarego)