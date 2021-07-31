U.S. Marines with Landing Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group offload equipment from the USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) as part of Exercise Freedom Banner at Naval Base Guam July. 31, 2021. Freedom Banner is a unique opportunity for 1st Marine Logistics Group to conduct a strategic mobility exercise in a maritime environment and for I Marine Expeditionary Force to refine Advanced Naval Base and Expeditionary Advanced Base concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aldo Sessarego)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 03:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810831
|VIRIN:
|210730-M-AI445-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108526102
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marines Offload Equipment From the John P. Murpha (LPD 26) as Part of Exercise Freedom Banner, by LCpl Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT