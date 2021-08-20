Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Guard Helps in Hospitals

    MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    A group from 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment receives briefings at the Medford Armory and conducts a walk-through familiarization of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Medford, Ore. Aug. 20. The unit mobilization is part of a statewide effort to help Oregon hospitals with support functions due to increased COVID cases and staff shortages. Oregon’s governor announced on Aug. 13 she would send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to assist understaffed healthcare workers with a reported surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. The Oregon National Guard will be serving in non-clinical support rolls in 20 hospitals around Oregon.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, Oregon Guard Helps in Hospitals, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1-186 IN BN
    Oregon National Guard COVID Hospital Response

