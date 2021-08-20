Oregon Guard Helps in Hospitals

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A group from 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment receives briefings at the Medford Armory and conducts a walk-through familiarization of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Medford, Ore. Aug. 20. The unit mobilization is part of a statewide effort to help Oregon hospitals with support functions due to increased COVID cases and staff shortages. Oregon’s governor announced on Aug. 13 she would send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to assist understaffed healthcare workers with a reported surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. The Oregon National Guard will be serving in non-clinical support rolls in 20 hospitals around Oregon.