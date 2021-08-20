Oregon Guard Helps in Hospitals

A group from 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment receives briefings at the Medford Armory and conducts a walk-through familiarization of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Medford, Ore. Aug. 20. The unit mobilization is part of a statewide effort to help Oregon hospitals with support functions due to increased COVID cases and staff shortages. Oregon’s governor announced on Aug. 13 she would send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to assist understaffed healthcare workers with a reported surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. The Oregon National Guard will be serving in non-clinical support rolls in 20 hospitals around Oregon.
