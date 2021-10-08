#GarudaShield2021
Join SPC Joshua Oller with the 25th Infantry Division for another food review! This time, with a little help from 2LT Rizky Puspita of the Indonesian Army, he tackles durian, commonly called the world's stinkiest and most divisive fruit!
Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army.
#Ready2Fight #TropicLightning #StrikeHard #AmericasPacificDivision #FreeandOpenIndoPacific #mil2mil #GS21 #Indonesia #garudaindonesia #TogetherWeCan #foodie #durian #internationalfood
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 00:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810788
|VIRIN:
|210810-A-SX958-710
|Filename:
|DOD_108525507
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|BATURAJA, ID
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Garuda Shield 2021: Durian Review!, by SSG Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT