The Arizona Army and Air National Guard responded to the global pandemic with an all-hands on-deck response. Here is a recap of some of our accomplishments throughout the last year and a half, showing how we assisted our communities by stocking store shelves, assisting at food banks and manning COVID testing and vaccination sites. (Videos and Photos by the Arizona National Guard Covid-19 Public Affairs Team.)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 18:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810775
|VIRIN:
|210820-A-UN281-333
|PIN:
|37
|Filename:
|DOD_108525232
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arizona National Guard Covid-19 Mission Video #2, by SGT Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT