Sgt maj. Robert Tellez, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune sergeant major, and Principal Dana Sutherland, Camp Lejeune High School principal, discuss COVID-19 mitigation measures and critical steps parents need to take before their children enter the school or board the bus for any Department of Defense Education Activity and Camp Lejeune Community Schools facilities on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 17:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810764
|VIRIN:
|210820-M-EY512-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108525066
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Welcome Back to School Camp Lejeune, by LCpl Joel Castanedarodr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
