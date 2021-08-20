Welcome Back to School Camp Lejeune

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt maj. Robert Tellez, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune sergeant major, and Principal Dana Sutherland, Camp Lejeune High School principal, discuss COVID-19 mitigation measures and critical steps parents need to take before their children enter the school or board the bus for any Department of Defense Education Activity and Camp Lejeune Community Schools facilities on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda)