Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome Back to School Camp Lejeune

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castanedarodr 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Sgt maj. Robert Tellez, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune sergeant major, and Principal Dana Sutherland, Camp Lejeune High School principal, discuss COVID-19 mitigation measures and critical steps parents need to take before their children enter the school or board the bus for any Department of Defense Education Activity and Camp Lejeune Community Schools facilities on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 17:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810764
    VIRIN: 210820-M-EY512-002
    Filename: DOD_108525066
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Back to School Camp Lejeune, by LCpl Joel Castanedarodr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    High School
    Students
    Camp Lejeune
    MCI east
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT