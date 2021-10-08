Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22 Osprey delivers stores to USS Arlington

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210818-N-MD802-1001
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2021) An MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the “Fighting Griffins” of Marine Medium Tilt rotor Squadron (VMM) 266, delivers stores to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Aug. 18, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)

    DSCA
    Disaster Relief
    Haiti
    USAID
    Arlington
    Humanitarian Aid

