MV-22 Osprey delivers stores to USS Arlington

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 18, 2021) An MV-22 Osprey, assigned to the “Fighting Griffins” of Marine Medium Tilt rotor Squadron (VMM) 266, delivers stores to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Aug. 18, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup/Released)
|08.10.2021
|08.20.2021 17:31
|B-Roll
|810763
|210818-N-MD802-1001
|1
|DOD_108525047
|00:01:10
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|2
|2
