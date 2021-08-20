125th Fighter Wing Thunder Flash

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew French and Command Chief Master Sgt. Angella Beckom, of the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL., provide wing announcements ahead of regularly scheduled drill Aug. 20, 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 17:59
    Category: Briefings
    VIRIN: 210820-Z-XV261-1001
    Length: 00:05:47
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    125th Fighter Wing

