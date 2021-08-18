In this edition of the Army Reserve Field Report, Spc. Antonio Rodriguez brings you stories on observer, coach, trainers, (OCTs,) the use of breaching techniques on the battlefield and of the new weapon qualification platform.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 22:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|810756
|VIRIN:
|210818-A-SD356-431
|PIN:
|8
|Filename:
|DOD_108524986
|Length:
|00:07:59
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Reserve Field Report - Episode 3, by SSG Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
