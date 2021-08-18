Army Reserve Field Report - Episode 3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810756" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this edition of the Army Reserve Field Report, Spc. Antonio Rodriguez brings you stories on observer, coach, trainers, (OCTs,) the use of breaching techniques on the battlefield and of the new weapon qualification platform.