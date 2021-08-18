Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Field Report - Episode 3

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Forester 

    Exercise News Day

    In this edition of the Army Reserve Field Report, Spc. Antonio Rodriguez brings you stories on observer, coach, trainers, (OCTs,) the use of breaching techniques on the battlefield and of the new weapon qualification platform.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 22:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 810756
    VIRIN: 210818-A-SD356-431
    PIN: 8
    Filename: DOD_108524986
    Length: 00:07:59
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, Army Reserve Field Report - Episode 3, by SSG Jessica Forester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Engineers
    Fort McCoy
    OCT
    END21
    Army Reserve Field Report
    Weapons qualification platform

