    Spartan National Airborne Day

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A compilation of Airborne events held throughout the year in celebration of National Airborne Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 17:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810737
    VIRIN: 210813-A-DU810-047
    Filename: DOD_108524793
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan National Airborne Day, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spartans
    National Airborne Day
    NAD
    Arctic Airborne

