A compilation of Airborne events held throughout the year in celebration of National Airborne Day.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 17:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810737
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-DU810-047
|Filename:
|DOD_108524793
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spartan National Airborne Day, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT