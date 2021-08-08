Dover AFB leads joint, interagency survival training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from Dover Air Force Base participate in Exercise Castaway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 8, 2021. Exercise Castaway is an interagency training exercise that brought Airmen from Dover AFB and two coast guard stations, Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Coast Guard Station Indian River Inlet, Delaware, together to train local search and rescue procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)