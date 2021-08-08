Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB leads joint, interagency survival training

    DE, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Dover Air Force Base participate in Exercise Castaway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 8, 2021. Exercise Castaway is an interagency training exercise that brought Airmen from Dover AFB and two coast guard stations, Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Coast Guard Station Indian River Inlet, Delaware, together to train local search and rescue procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 15:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810736
    VIRIN: 210820-F-MO780-9001
    Filename: DOD_108524765
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: DE, US

    This work, Dover AFB leads joint, interagency survival training, by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    SAR
    SERE
    Dover
    Exercise Castaway

