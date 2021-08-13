Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Global Medic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    Medical professionals from the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Air Force Reserve came together at Fort McCoy to train on building a hospital as well as other aspects of their jobs including medical evacuations. Participating were the 810th Hospital Center, 18th Field Hospital, 304th Medical Detachment and 335th Medical Detachment, Fort Story, Va., and 407th Medical Detachment, Tuscaloosa, Ala., along with Air Force units

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 16:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810735
    VIRIN: 210813-A-KP604-002
    Filename: DOD_108524757
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Global Medic, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    Operation Global Medic
    88th Readiness Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT