Medical professionals from the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Air Force Reserve came together at Fort McCoy to train on building a hospital as well as other aspects of their jobs including medical evacuations. Participating were the 810th Hospital Center, 18th Field Hospital, 304th Medical Detachment and 335th Medical Detachment, Fort Story, Va., and 407th Medical Detachment, Tuscaloosa, Ala., along with Air Force units
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 16:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810735
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-KP604-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108524757
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Global Medic, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
