Spc. Richard Moser, joined by Fort McCoy's Army Community Service Financial Management Program manager, Ms. Janeen Foldgers, discusses the importance of creating a family budget and living within your means.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 15:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|810733
|VIRIN:
|210810-A-FW955-228
|PIN:
|6
|Filename:
|DOD_108524692
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Get That Bread - Episode 3, by SPC Richard Moser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
