161st ARW Defenders conduct Annual Training at Camp Navajo. Tasks included MOUT, Small Arms Training and Land Navigation.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 16:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810724
|VIRIN:
|210818-Z-FV011-4002
|Filename:
|DOD_108524622
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|BELLEMONT, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 161st ARW Defenders conduct Annual Training at Camp Navajo, by TSgt Anthony Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
