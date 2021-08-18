Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    161st ARW Defenders conduct Annual Training at Camp Navajo

    BELLEMONT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Reynolds 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    161st ARW Defenders conduct Annual Training at Camp Navajo. Tasks included MOUT, Small Arms Training and Land Navigation.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 16:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: BELLEMONT, AZ, US 

    This work, 161st ARW Defenders conduct Annual Training at Camp Navajo, by TSgt Anthony Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

