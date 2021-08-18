Travis Phoenix Spark Mission

Travis Phoenix Spark is the innovation hub at Travis AFB. Their mission: Empower a community of venture and experimentation at Team Travis to outpace advancements made by international competitors. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 14:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810717
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-SK304-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108524543
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT