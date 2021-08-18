Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis Phoenix Spark Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Travis Phoenix Spark is the innovation hub at Travis AFB. Their mission: Empower a community of venture and experimentation at Team Travis to outpace advancements made by international competitors. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810717
    VIRIN: 210818-F-SK304-0001
    Filename: DOD_108524543
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Travis Air Force Base

    TAGS

    innovation
    AFWERX
    Phoenix Spark
    digital Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT