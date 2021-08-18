Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines prepare to support the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.18.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marines prepare gear prior to departing for Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Allies Refuge August 18, 2021, from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety.(U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810713
    VIRIN: 210818-D-D0477-0255
    PIN: 210818
    Filename: DOD_108524454
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Afghanevacuation

