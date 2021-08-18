U.S. Marines prepare gear prior to departing for Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Allies Refuge August 18, 2021, from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety.(U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810713
|VIRIN:
|210818-D-D0477-0255
|PIN:
|210818
|Filename:
|DOD_108524454
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|14
|High-Res. Downloads:
|14
This work, U.S. Marines prepare to support the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT