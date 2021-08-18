U.S. Marines prepare to support the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines prepare gear prior to departing for Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Allies Refuge August 18, 2021, from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety.(U.S. Air Force courtesy video)