    Joint Base San Antonio Exceptional Family Member Program

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The Exceptional Family Member Program takes an all-inclusive approach to coordinate with military and civilian community, educational, medical, housing, and personnel services to help military families with special medical and/or educational needs. The program includes identification of the family member's special medical and/or educational requirements, enrollment in the program, assignment coordination, and family support.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810709
    VIRIN: 210809-A-CD868-757
    Filename: DOD_108524448
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint Base San Antonio Exceptional Family Member Program, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense Health Agency
    BACM

