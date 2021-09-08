Joint Base San Antonio Exceptional Family Member Program

The Exceptional Family Member Program takes an all-inclusive approach to coordinate with military and civilian community, educational, medical, housing, and personnel services to help military families with special medical and/or educational needs. The program includes identification of the family member's special medical and/or educational requirements, enrollment in the program, assignment coordination, and family support.
