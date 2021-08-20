A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter rescue crew conducts several medical evacuations for critically injured Haitian citizens for the first time in the area of Cavaillon, Haiti, Aug. 20 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14 2021. (Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 11:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810683
|VIRIN:
|210820-G-YF993-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108524191
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|HT
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, B-Roll: Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
