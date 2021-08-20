Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Coast Guard members respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    HAITI

    08.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter rescue crew conducts several medical evacuations for critically injured Haitian citizens for the first time in the area of Cavaillon, Haiti, Aug. 20 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14 2021. (Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810683
    VIRIN: 210820-G-YF993-1003
    Filename: DOD_108524191
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: HT

    TAGS

    clearwater
    coast guard
    Haiti
    USAID
    humanitarian aid
    district 7
    BESTOFSOUTHCOM

