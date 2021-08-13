W.Va. CERF-P Receives Trauma Training at WVU

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810682" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Daniel Grabo, director of trauma education at West Virginia University School of Medicine, instructs members of the 130th Medical Group during the capstone of the Trama Skills Sustainment Course in performing life-saving hands-on skills on a profused cadaver on August 13, 2021, at The Critical Care and Trauma Institute in Morgantown, West Virginia. The trauma training was a year-long collaboration with WVU and the 130th Medical Group to overcome a shortfall in training required by medical airmen every three years. Thanks to the continued partnership with WVU, four classes containing 31 personnel from CERF-P have completed trauma training. This serves as an asset to the mission because WVU not only maintains relevant training for personnel but facilitates training at a lower cost than other training locations.