W.Va. CERF-P Receives Trauma Training at WVU

Dr. Daniel Grabo, director of trauma education at West Virginia University School of Medicine, instructs members of the 130th Medical Group during the capstone of the Trama Skills Sustainment Course in performing life-saving hands-on skills on a profused cadaver on August 13, 2021, at The Critical Care and Trauma Institute in Morgantown, West Virginia. The trauma training was a year-long collaboration with WVU and the 130th Medical Group to overcome a shortfall in training required by medical airmen every three years. Thanks to the continued partnership with WVU, four classes containing 31 personnel from CERF-P have completed trauma training. This serves as an asset to the mission because WVU not only maintains relevant training for personnel but facilitates training at a lower cost than other training locations.
|08.13.2021
|08.20.2021 11:38
|Location:
|MORGANTOWN, WV, US
