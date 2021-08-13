Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. CERF-P Receives Trauma Training at WVU

    MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Dr. Daniel Grabo, director of trauma education at West Virginia University School of Medicine, instructs members of the 130th Medical Group during the capstone of the Trama Skills Sustainment Course in performing life-saving hands-on skills on a profused cadaver on August 13, 2021, at The Critical Care and Trauma Institute in Morgantown, West Virginia. The trauma training was a year-long collaboration with WVU and the 130th Medical Group to overcome a shortfall in training required by medical airmen every three years. Thanks to the continued partnership with WVU, four classes containing 31 personnel from CERF-P have completed trauma training. This serves as an asset to the mission because WVU not only maintains relevant training for personnel but facilitates training at a lower cost than other training locations.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 11:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810682
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-QM802-002
    Filename: DOD_108524190
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: MORGANTOWN, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. CERF-P Receives Trauma Training at WVU, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CER-P
    WVANG
    130th AW

