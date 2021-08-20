Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TIME Workshop 2021

    SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Airmen attend the 2021 Technical Sergeants Involved and Mentoring Enlisted Airmen Workshop in Southbridge, Massachusetts, Aug. 16-20. The event was hosted by the Massachusetts Air National Guard and attendees spent the week focusing on leadership development, including discussing resiliency, emotional intelligence, physical fitness, leading generations, and more. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 11:43
    Category: PSA
    Location: SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, US 

    ANG
    TIME
    102 IW
    104 FW
    Massachusetts ANG

