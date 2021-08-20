Airmen attend the 2021 Technical Sergeants Involved and Mentoring Enlisted Airmen Workshop in Southbridge, Massachusetts, Aug. 16-20. The event was hosted by the Massachusetts Air National Guard and attendees spent the week focusing on leadership development, including discussing resiliency, emotional intelligence, physical fitness, leading generations, and more. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 11:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|810667
|VIRIN:
|210820-Z-CP771-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108524050
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SOUTHBRIDGE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, TIME Workshop 2021, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT