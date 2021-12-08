Firefighters with the Michigan Air National Guard, New York ANG, the Estonian air force and the Latvian air force practice live fire rescue training at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2021. State and coalition partners frequently travel to the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center due to its unique training environment, said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Wohlford, the Alpena CRTC fire chief. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 09:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810663
|VIRIN:
|210819-Z-WT190-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108524004
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Night Fire Rescue, by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
