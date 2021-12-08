Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night Fire Rescue

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Firefighters with the Michigan Air National Guard, New York ANG, the Estonian air force and the Latvian air force practice live fire rescue training at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2021. State and coalition partners frequently travel to the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center due to its unique training environment, said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Wohlford, the Alpena CRTC fire chief. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 09:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810663
    VIRIN: 210819-Z-WT190-1001
    Filename: DOD_108524004
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Fire Rescue, by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint force
    exercise
    National Guard
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

