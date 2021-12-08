Night Fire Rescue

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810663" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Firefighters with the Michigan Air National Guard, New York ANG, the Estonian air force and the Latvian air force practice live fire rescue training at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2021. State and coalition partners frequently travel to the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center due to its unique training environment, said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Wohlford, the Alpena CRTC fire chief. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)