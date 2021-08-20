Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC verified as only Level II Trauma Center overseas

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.20.2021

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center recently became the only medical facility outside the United States verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. Previously verified as a Level III Trauma Center, LRMC’s new designation reflects the medical center’s commitment toward maintaining a robust trauma program in compliance with 286 criteria focused on immediate and comprehensive care following trauma incidents.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

