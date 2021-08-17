U.S. Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment and Croatia Land Forces "Storm Battery" fire support teams trained together from August 16-19, 2021 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. The multinational fire support team coordinated indirect mortar fires during a live-fire exercise, enhancing readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 07:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810651
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-VH689-309
|Filename:
|DOD_108523895
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|ZAGREB, HR
|Hometown:
|ELK, PL
|Hometown:
|OLYMPIA, WA, US
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, U.S. Army and Croatia Land Forces Fire Support Team, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS
