Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army and Croatia Land Forces Fire Support Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    08.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment and Croatia Land Forces "Storm Battery" fire support teams trained together from August 16-19, 2021 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. The multinational fire support team coordinated indirect mortar fires during a live-fire exercise, enhancing readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 07:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810651
    VIRIN: 210817-A-VH689-309
    Filename: DOD_108523895
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: ZAGREB, HR
    Hometown: ELK, PL
    Hometown: OLYMPIA, WA, US
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Croatia Land Forces Fire Support Team, by SFC Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    FIST
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DarkRifles
    CroatiaLandForces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT