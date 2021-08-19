video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Timothy Bella, a geospatial engineer assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares a Golden Eagle drone for flight during Exercise Bronco Rumble at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on Aug. 19, 2021. The Golden Eagle is part of the One World Terrain Program and is an imagery collection device used for advanced mission planning and objective reconnaissance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)



Interview Information:

Name: Sgt. Timothy Bella

Duty Title: Geospatial Engineer

Unit: 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division