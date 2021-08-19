Sgt. Timothy Bella, a geospatial engineer assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, prepares a Golden Eagle drone for flight during Exercise Bronco Rumble at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii on Aug. 19, 2021. The Golden Eagle is part of the One World Terrain Program and is an imagery collection device used for advanced mission planning and objective reconnaissance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
Interview Information:
Name: Sgt. Timothy Bella
Duty Title: Geospatial Engineer
Unit: 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 23:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810633
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-AK380-040
|Filename:
|DOD_108523720
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Golden Eagle Drone, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS
